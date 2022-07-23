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Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 40
Chapter 29, Problem 40

A small bar magnet experiences a 0.020 N m torque when the axis of the magnet is at 45° to a 0.10 T magnetic field. What is the magnitude of its magnetic dipole moment?

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1
Understand the relationship between torque, magnetic dipole moment, magnetic field, and the angle between them. The formula is: τ = mBsinθ, where τ is the torque, m is the magnetic dipole moment, B is the magnetic field strength, and θ is the angle between the magnetic field and the dipole axis.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the magnetic dipole moment m: m = τBsinθ.
Substitute the given values into the formula: τ = 0.020 N·m, B = 0.10 T, and θ = 45°. Note that sin(45°) = 12.
Simplify the denominator by calculating Bsinθ: Bsin(45°) = 0.10 × 12.
Divide the torque by the result from the previous step to find the magnetic dipole moment m: m = 0.0200.10×12.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque on a Magnetic Dipole

Torque ( au) on a magnetic dipole in a magnetic field is given by the equation τ = μB sin(θ), where μ is the magnetic dipole moment, B is the magnetic field strength, and θ is the angle between the dipole moment and the magnetic field. This relationship shows how the orientation of the dipole affects the torque it experiences in the field.
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Magnetic Dipole Moment

The magnetic dipole moment (μ) is a vector quantity that represents the strength and orientation of a magnet. It is defined as the product of the current flowing through a loop and the area of the loop, or for a bar magnet, it can be thought of as a measure of how much torque it will experience in a magnetic field. The unit of magnetic dipole moment is Am².
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Magnetic Field Strength

Magnetic field strength (B) is a measure of the magnetic force experienced by a unit magnetic pole in a magnetic field. It is expressed in teslas (T) and indicates the intensity of the magnetic field. In the context of the question, a magnetic field strength of 0.10 T is applied, influencing the torque experienced by the bar magnet.
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