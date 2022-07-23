Find an expression for the magnetic field strength at the center (point P) of the circular arc in FIGURE P29.45.
A small bar magnet experiences a 0.020 N m torque when the axis of the magnet is at 45° to a 0.10 T magnetic field. What is the magnitude of its magnetic dipole moment?
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Key Concepts
Torque on a Magnetic Dipole
Magnetic Dipole Moment
Magnetic Field Strength
What is the loop's equilibrium orientation?
A long wire carrying a 5.0 A current perpendicular to the xy-plane intersects the x-axis at x = -2.0 cm. A second, parallel wire carrying a 3.0 A current intersects the x-axis at x = +2.0 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the magnetic field zero if (a) the two currents are in the same direction and (b) the two currents are in opposite directions?
What is the magnitude of the torque on the current loop in FIGURE EX29.39?
FIGURE EX29.37 is a cross section through three long wires with linear mass density 50 g/m. They each carry equal currents in the directions shown. The lower two wires are 4.0 cm apart and are attached to a table. What current I will allow the upper wire to 'float' so as to form an equilateral triangle with the lower wires?
When seen from the end, three long, parallel wires form an equilateral triangle 6.0 cm on a side. The wires each carry a 5.0 A current, with one current direction opposite the other two. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the triangle?