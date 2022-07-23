A small bar magnet experiences a 0.020 N m torque when the axis of the magnet is at 45° to a 0.10 T magnetic field. What is the magnitude of its magnetic dipole moment?
A long wire carrying a 5.0 A current perpendicular to the xy-plane intersects the x-axis at x = -2.0 cm. A second, parallel wire carrying a 3.0 A current intersects the x-axis at x = +2.0 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the magnetic field zero if (a) the two currents are in the same direction and (b) the two currents are in opposite directions?
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Field Due to a Current-Carrying Wire
Superposition of Magnetic Fields
Equilibrium Condition for Magnetic Fields
Find an expression for the magnetic field strength at the center (point P) of the circular arc in FIGURE P29.45.
What is the loop's equilibrium orientation?
Each turn of a solenoid is a current loop with a magnetic dipole moment. Consider a 200-turn cylindrical solenoid that has an interior volume of 40 cm3 and for which each turn is a magnetic dipole moment with magnitude 8.0 x 10-4 A m2. What is the magnetic field strength inside the solenoid?
What is the magnitude of the torque on the current loop in FIGURE EX29.39?
When seen from the end, three long, parallel wires form an equilateral triangle 6.0 cm on a side. The wires each carry a 5.0 A current, with one current direction opposite the other two. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the triangle?