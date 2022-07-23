Equilibrium Condition for Magnetic Fields

To find the point where the magnetic field is zero, we set the magnetic fields produced by each wire equal to each other. This involves solving the equation B₁ = B₂, where B₁ is the magnetic field from the first wire and B₂ is from the second wire. The distances from each wire to the point of interest must be considered, as the magnetic field strength depends on the distance from the wire. This condition will yield one or more points along the x-axis where the magnetic fields cancel out.