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Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 70
Chapter 29, Problem 70

It is shown in more advanced courses that charged particles in circular orbits radiate electromagnetic waves, called cyclotron radiation. As a result, a particle undergoing cyclotron motion with speed v is actually losing kinetic energy at the ratedKdt=(μ0q46πcm2)B2v2\(\frac{dK}{dt}\) = - \(\left\)( \(\frac{\mu_0 q^4}{6\pi c m^2}\) \(\right\)) B^2 v^2
How long does it take (a) an electron and (b) a proton to radiate away half its energy while spiraling in a 2.0 T magnetic field?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The goal is to calculate the time it takes for an electron and a proton to radiate away half of their kinetic energy while spiraling in a magnetic field of 2.0 T. The energy loss rate is given by \( \frac{dK}{dt} = - \left( \frac{\mu_0 q^4}{6\pi c m^2} \right) B^2 v^2 \). We will use this equation to derive the time required for the energy to reduce to half its initial value.
Express the kinetic energy \( K \) of the particle: The kinetic energy of a particle is given by \( K = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 \). Substitute this into the energy loss rate equation to relate \( \frac{dK}{dt} \) to \( K \).
Set up the differential equation: Substitute \( v^2 = \frac{2K}{m} \) into the energy loss rate equation. This gives \( \frac{dK}{dt} = - \left( \frac{\mu_0 q^4}{6\pi c m^3} \right) B^2 K \). This is a first-order differential equation for \( K \).
Solve the differential equation: Separate variables and integrate. Rearrange the equation as \( \frac{dK}{K} = - \left( \frac{\mu_0 q^4}{6\pi c m^3} \right) B^2 dt \). Integrate both sides: \( \ln(K) = - \left( \frac{\mu_0 q^4}{6\pi c m^3} \right) B^2 t + C \), where \( C \) is the integration constant.
Determine the time for half-energy: Use the initial condition \( K(0) = K_0 \) to find \( C \). Then, solve for the time \( t \) when \( K = \frac{K_0}{2} \). The result will be \( t = \frac{6\pi c m^3}{\mu_0 q^4 B^2} \ln(2) \). Substitute the values for the electron and proton (mass, charge, and magnetic field) to calculate the respective times.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclotron Motion

Cyclotron motion refers to the circular path that a charged particle, such as an electron or proton, follows when it moves perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field. The magnetic force acts as a centripetal force, causing the particle to accelerate in a circular trajectory. The frequency of this motion, known as the cyclotron frequency, depends on the charge of the particle, the strength of the magnetic field, and the particle's mass.
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Cyclotron Radiation

Cyclotron radiation is the electromagnetic radiation emitted by charged particles when they are accelerated in a magnetic field, particularly when they move in circular or spiral paths. As these particles lose energy due to radiation, they experience a decrease in kinetic energy, which can be quantified by the rate of energy loss. This phenomenon is significant in various fields, including astrophysics and plasma physics, where charged particles are common.
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Energy Loss Rate

The energy loss rate describes how quickly a particle loses kinetic energy while undergoing cyclotron motion. In the context of the given equation, this rate is proportional to the square of both the magnetic field strength and the particle's velocity, as well as other constants related to the particle's charge and mass. Understanding this rate is crucial for calculating the time it takes for a particle to radiate away a specific fraction of its energy, such as half its initial energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A wire along the x-axis carries current I in the negative x-direction through the magnetic field B={B0xlk^0xl0elsewhere\(\vec{B}\)= \(\begin{cases}\) B_0\(\dfrac{x}{l}\]\hat{k}\) & 0 \(\leq\) x \(\leq\) l \\ 0 & \(\text{elsewhere}\) \(\end{cases}\). Find an expression for the net torque on the wire about the point x = 0.

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Textbook Question

Controlled fusion is a possible future energy source that would harness the same nuclear fusion reactions that power the sun. The simplest fusion reaction is ²H⁺ + ²H⁺ → ³He⁺⁺ + n + energy, in which nuclei of two deuterium atoms fuse into a nucleus while ejecting a neutron and releasing a substantial amount of energy. Deuterium is not an element but is the name given to 'heavy hydrogen,' in which the nucleus is not simply a proton but a proton and a neutron, with atomic mass 2 u. Two positive deuterium nuclei, which repel each other, can get close enough to fuse only if they have very high speeds. This can be achieved by creating a plasma of ionized deuterium gas at a temperature of 1.0 x 10⁸ K. No material substance can contain a plasma at this temperature, so the idea is to contain the plasma with magnetic fields. Consider the simplest model of using a solenoid to confine the ions to cyclotron motion around the field lines. The plasma ions have a range of speeds, and it's necessary to contain all the ions with speeds up to three times the rms speed at the plasma temperature. What magnetic field strength is needed to keep the fastest ions in 20-cm-diameter cyclotron orbits? The actual magnetic fields are considerably more complex, but your answer is a reasonable estimate of the required field strengths.

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Textbook Question

Particle accelerators, such as the Large Hadron Collider, use magnetic fields to steer charged particles around a ring. Consider a proton ring with 36 identical bending magnets connected by straight segments. The protons move along a 1.0-m-long circular arc as they pass through each magnet. What magnetic field strength is needed in each magnet to steer protons around the ring with a speed of 2.5 x 107 m/s? Assume that the field is uniform inside the magnet, zero outside.

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Textbook Question

An electromagnetic rail gun uses magnetic forces to launch projectiles. FIGURE P29.76 shows a 10-cm-long, 10 g metal wire that can slide without friction along 1.0-m-long horizontal rails. The rails are connected to a 300 V source, and a 0.10 T magnetic field fills the space between the rails. Each rail has linear resistivity ⋋ = 0.10 Ω/m, which means that the resistance is ⋋ multiplied by the length of rail through which current flows. Assume that the sliding wire and the left end, where the voltage source is, have zero resistance. The wire is initially placed at x₀ = 5.0 cm then the switch is closed. What is the wire's speed as it leaves the rails?

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Textbook Question

A proton moves in the uniform fields E = 2500 k V/m and B = 0.50 k T. At t = 0 s the proton is moving in a 1.0-cm-diameter circle in the xy-plane. How many revolutions will the proton have made during this time interval?

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Textbook Question

In FIGURE P29.75, a long, straight, current-carrying wire of linear mass density μ is suspended by threads. A magnetic field perpendicular to the wire exerts a horizontal force that deflects the wire to an equilibrium angle θ. Find an expression for the strength and direction of the magnetic field B.

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