Vector Dot Product

The dot product of two vectors is a scalar quantity that measures the extent to which two vectors point in the same direction. It is calculated as extbf{A} · extbf{B} = |A||B|cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the vectors. In the context of the line integral, the dot product extbf{B} · d extbf{s} represents the component of the magnetic field along the path of integration, which is crucial for determining the work done by the magnetic field.