Magnetic Force on a Charged Particle

The magnetic force acting on a charged particle, such as a proton, moving in a magnetic field is given by the Lorentz force equation: F = q(v × B). Here, F is the magnetic force, q is the charge of the particle, v is its velocity vector, and B is the magnetic field vector. The direction of the force is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if you point your thumb in the direction of the velocity and your fingers in the direction of the magnetic field, your palm will face the direction of the force.