Radio astronomers detect electromagnetic radiation at 45 MHz from an interstellar gas cloud. They suspect this radiation is emitted by electrons spiraling in a magnetic field. What is the magnetic field strength inside the gas cloud?
A proton moves in the magnetic field B = 0.50 î T with a speed of 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s in the directions shown in FIGURE EX29.27. For each, what is magnetic force F on the proton? Give your answers in component form.
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Force on a Charged Particle
Cross Product
Component Form of Vectors
What is the line integral of between points i and f in FIGURE EX29.19?
The on-axis magnetic field strength 10 cm from a small bar magnet is 500 μT. What is the on-axis field strength 15 cm from the magnet?
To five significant figures, what are the cyclotron frequencies in a 3.0000 T magnetic field of the ions (a) O₂⁺, (b) N₂⁺, and (c) CO⁺? The atomic masses are shown in the table; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different cyclotron frequencies. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C.
The value of the line integral of around the closed path in FIGURE EX29.21 is 1.38 x 10-5 T m. What are the direction (into or out of the figure) and magnitude of I3?
The microwaves in a microwave oven are produced in a special tube called a magnetron. The electrons orbit the magnetic field at 2.4 GHz, and as they do so they emit 2.4 GHz electromagnetic waves. What is the magnetic field strength?