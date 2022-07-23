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Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 28
Chapter 29, Problem 28

Radio astronomers detect electromagnetic radiation at 45 MHz from an interstellar gas cloud. They suspect this radiation is emitted by electrons spiraling in a magnetic field. What is the magnetic field strength inside the gas cloud?

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1
Understand the problem: The radiation detected is due to electrons spiraling in a magnetic field, which is a phenomenon known as synchrotron radiation. The frequency of the radiation is related to the strength of the magnetic field and the motion of the electrons.
Use the formula for the cyclotron frequency (also called gyrofrequency), which relates the frequency of the emitted radiation to the magnetic field strength: f = e2πmB, where f is the frequency, e is the charge of the electron, m is the mass of the electron, and B is the magnetic field strength.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the magnetic field strength B: B = 2πmfe.
Substitute the known values into the formula: the frequency f is 45 MHz (convert this to Hz: 45 × 10^6 Hz), the charge of the electron e is approximately 1.6 × 10^-19 C, and the mass of the electron m is approximately 9.11 × 10^-31 kg.
Perform the calculation to find the magnetic field strength B. Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., frequency in Hz, charge in Coulombs, mass in kilograms) and simplify the expression to determine the value of B.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Radiation

Electromagnetic radiation is a form of energy that travels through space at the speed of light. It encompasses a range of wavelengths, including radio waves, which are used in radio astronomy. The frequency of the radiation, measured in hertz (Hz), is directly related to its energy and can provide insights into the physical processes occurring in astronomical objects.
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Cyclotron Radiation

Cyclotron radiation occurs when charged particles, such as electrons, spiral around magnetic field lines. This motion results in the emission of electromagnetic waves, with the frequency of the emitted radiation depending on the strength of the magnetic field and the charge-to-mass ratio of the particles. Understanding this phenomenon is crucial for interpreting the radiation detected from the gas cloud.
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Magnetic Field Strength

Magnetic field strength, often denoted as B, is a measure of the intensity of a magnetic field at a given point in space. It influences the motion of charged particles and is a key factor in determining the frequency of cyclotron radiation. The relationship between the frequency of the emitted radiation and the magnetic field strength can be described by the formula f = (qB)/(2πm), where f is the frequency, q is the charge, B is the magnetic field strength, and m is the mass of the particle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the line integral of Bds\(\overrightarrow{B}\[\cdot\]\overrightarrow{ds}\) between points i and f in FIGURE EX29.19?

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Textbook Question

To five significant figures, what are the cyclotron frequencies in a 3.0000 T magnetic field of the ions (a) O₂⁺, (b) N₂⁺, and (c) CO⁺? The atomic masses are shown in the table; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different cyclotron frequencies. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C.

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Textbook Question

The value of the line integral of Bds\(\overrightarrow{B}\[\cdot\]\overrightarrow{ds}\) around the closed path in FIGURE EX29.21 is 1.38 x 10-5 T m. What are the direction (into or out of the figure) and magnitude of I3?

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Textbook Question

A proton moves in the magnetic field B = 0.50 î T with a speed of 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s in the directions shown in FIGURE EX29.27. For each, what is magnetic force F on the proton? Give your answers in component form.

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Textbook Question

The microwaves in a microwave oven are produced in a special tube called a magnetron. The electrons orbit the magnetic field at 2.4 GHz, and as they do so they emit 2.4 GHz electromagnetic waves. What is the magnetic field strength?

309
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Textbook Question

The Hall voltage across a conductor in a 55 mT magnetic field is 1.9 μV. When used with the same current in a different magnetic field, the voltage across the conductor is 2.8 μV. What is the strength of the second field?

108
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