Skip to main content
Ch 30: Electromagnetic Induction
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 30: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 29
Chapter 30, Problem 29

A 2.0 mH inductor is connected in parallel with a variable capacitor. The capacitor can be varied from 100 pF to 200 pF. What is the range of oscillation frequencies for this circuit?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for the resonant frequency of an LC circuit: \( f = \frac{1}{2\pi\sqrt{L C}} \), where \( f \) is the frequency, \( L \) is the inductance, and \( C \) is the capacitance.
Convert the given values into standard SI units: \( L = 2.0 \ \text{mH} = 2.0 \times 10^{-3} \ \text{H} \), \( C_{min} = 100 \ \text{pF} = 100 \times 10^{-12} \ \text{F} \), and \( C_{max} = 200 \ \text{pF} = 200 \times 10^{-12} \ \text{F} \).
Calculate the minimum frequency using \( C_{max} \): Substitute \( L = 2.0 \times 10^{-3} \ \text{H} \) and \( C = 200 \times 10^{-12} \ \text{F} \) into the formula \( f = \frac{1}{2\pi\sqrt{L C}} \).
Calculate the maximum frequency using \( C_{min} \): Substitute \( L = 2.0 \times 10^{-3} \ \text{H} \) and \( C = 100 \times 10^{-12} \ \text{F} \) into the formula \( f = \frac{1}{2\pi\sqrt{L C}} \).
The range of oscillation frequencies is from the minimum frequency (calculated with \( C_{max} \)) to the maximum frequency (calculated with \( C_{min} \)).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inductance

Inductance is a property of an electrical component, typically a coil or inductor, that quantifies its ability to store energy in a magnetic field when an electric current flows through it. The unit of inductance is the henry (H). In this question, the inductor has a value of 2.0 mH, which will influence the oscillation frequency of the LC circuit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:59
Mutual Induction

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a component, usually a capacitor, to store electrical energy in an electric field. It is measured in farads (F). The variable capacitor in this circuit can change its capacitance from 100 pF to 200 pF, affecting the resonant frequency of the circuit when combined with the inductor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:02
Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Resonant Frequency

The resonant frequency of an LC circuit is the frequency at which the inductive and capacitive reactances are equal in magnitude, resulting in maximum oscillation. It can be calculated using the formula f = 1/(2π√(LC)), where L is inductance and C is capacitance. This concept is crucial for determining the range of oscillation frequencies for the given inductor and variable capacitor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:23
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

At t = 0 s, the current in the circuit in FIGURE EX30.35 is I0. At what time in μs is the current (1/2)I0?

1804
views
Textbook Question

BIO MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) is a medical technique that produces detailed 'pictures' of the interior of the body. The patient is placed into a solenoid that is 40 cm in diameter and 1.0 m long. A 100 A current creates a 5.0 T magnetic field inside the solenoid. To carry such a large current, the solenoid wires are cooled with liquid helium until they become superconducting (no electric resistance). How much magnetic energy is stored in the solenoid? Assume that the magnetic field is uniform within the solenoid and quickly drops to zero outside the solenoid.

133
views
Textbook Question

BIO An MRI machine needs to detect signals that oscillate at very high frequencies. It does so with an LC circuit containing a 15 mH coil. To what value should the capacitance be set to detect a 450 MHz signal?

209
views
Textbook Question

How much energy is stored in a 3.0-cm-diameter, 12-cm-long solenoid that has 200 turns of wire and carries a current of 0.80 A?

1777
views
Textbook Question

What is the potential difference across a 10 mH inductor if the current through the inductor drops from 150 mA to 50 mA in 10 μs? What is the direction of this potential difference? That is, does the potential increase or decrease along the direction of the current?

135
views
Textbook Question

The switch in FIGURE EX30.32 has been in position 1 for a long time. It is changed to position 2 at t = 0 s. What is the first time at which the current is maximum?

209
views