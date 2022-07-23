CALC A 10 cm×10 cm square loop of wire lies in the xy-plane. The magnetic field in this region of space is , where t is in s. What is the emf induced in the loop at (a) t = 0.5 s and (b) t = 1.0 s?
At t = 0 s, the current in the circuit in FIGURE EX30.35 is I0. At what time in μs is the current (1/2)I0?
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Key Concepts
Current in a Circuit
Exponential Decay
Time Constant (τ)
CALC An 8.0 cm×8.0 cm square loop is halfway into a magnetic field perpendicular to the plane of the loop. The loop's mass is 10 g and its resistance is 0.010 Ω. A switch is closed at t = 0 s, causing the magnetic field to increase from 0 to 1.0 T in 0.010 s. Hint: What is the impulse on the loop? With what speed is the loop 'kicked' away from the magnetic field?
A 2.0 mH inductor is connected in parallel with a variable capacitor. The capacitor can be varied from 100 pF to 200 pF. What is the range of oscillation frequencies for this circuit?
BIO An MRI machine needs to detect signals that oscillate at very high frequencies. It does so with an LC circuit containing a 15 mH coil. To what value should the capacitance be set to detect a 450 MHz signal?
A 100-turn, 2.0-cm-diameter coil is at rest with its axis vertical. A uniform magnetic field 60° away from vertical increases from 0.50 T to 1.50 T in 0.60 s. What is the induced emf in the coil?
The switch in FIGURE EX30.32 has been in position 1 for a long time. It is changed to position 2 at t = 0 s. What is the first time at which the current is maximum?