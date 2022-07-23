At t = 0 s, the current in the circuit in FIGURE EX30.35 is I0. At what time in μs is the current (1/2)I0?
The switch in FIGURE EX30.32 has been in position 1 for a long time. It is changed to position 2 at t = 0 s. What is the first time at which the current is maximum?
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Key Concepts
RL Circuit Dynamics
Capacitor Charging and Discharging
Maximum Current in Transient Circuits
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