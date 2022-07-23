Maximum Current in Transient Circuits

In transient circuits, the maximum current occurs when the circuit reaches a steady state after the switch is toggled. For an RL circuit, the maximum current can be calculated using Ohm's law, where the maximum current (I_max) is equal to the voltage divided by the total resistance in the circuit. The timing of when this maximum current occurs is influenced by the inductance and resistance, and it is critical to analyze the circuit's response to determine when this peak current is achieved.