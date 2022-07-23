A 2.0 cm×2.0 cm square loop of wire with resistance 0.010 Ω has one edge parallel to a long straight wire. The near edge of the loop is 1.0 cm from the wire. The current in the wire is increasing at the rate of 100 A/s. What is the current in the loop?
CALC An electric generator has an 18-cm-diameter, 120-turn coil that rotates at 60 Hz in a uniform magnetic field that is perpendicular to the rotation axis. What magnetic field strength is needed to generate a peak voltage of 170 V?
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Key Concepts
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Magnetic Flux
Peak Voltage in AC Generators
A small, 2.0-mm-diameter circular loop with R = 0.020 Ω is at the center of a large 100-mm-diameter circular loop. Both loops lie in the same plane. The current in the outer loop changes from +1.0 A to −1.0 A in 0.10 s. What is the induced current in the inner loop?
FIGURE P30.48 shows two 20-turn coils tightly wrapped on the same 2.0-cm-diameter cylinder with 1.0-mm-diameter wire. The current through coil 1 is shown in the graph. Determine the current in coil 2 at (a) t = 0.05 s and (b) t = 0.25 s. A positive current is into the figure at the top of a loop. Assume that the magnetic field of coil 1 passes entirely through coil 2.
FIGURE P30.47 shows a 1.0-cm-diameter loop with R = 0.50 Ω inside a 2.0-cm-diameter solenoid. The solenoid is 8.0 cm long, has 120 turns, and carries the current shown in the graph. A positive current is cw when seen from the left. Determine the current in the loop at t = 0.010 s.
CALC The L-shaped conductor in FIGURE P30.54 moves at 10 m/s across and touches a stationary L-shaped conductor in a 0.10 T magnetic field. The two vertices overlap, so that the enclosed area is zero, at t = 0 s. The conductor has a resistance of 0.010 ohms per meter. a. What is the direction of the induced current?
A rectangular metal loop with 0.050 Ω resistance is placed next to one wire of the RC circuit shown in FIGURE P30.53. The capacitor is charged to 20 V with the polarity shown, then the switch is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current in the loop at t = 5.0 μs? Assume that only the circuit wire next to the loop is close enough to produce a significant magnetic field.