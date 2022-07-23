Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux is a measure of the quantity of magnetism, taking into account the strength and the extent of a magnetic field. It is defined as the product of the magnetic field (B) and the area (A) through which the field lines pass, and is given by the equation Φ = B·A·cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the magnetic field lines and the normal to the surface. Understanding magnetic flux is essential for determining how the changing magnetic field from the solenoid affects the loop.