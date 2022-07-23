Mutual Inductance

Mutual inductance is a measure of the ability of one coil to induce an EMF in another nearby coil due to a changing current. It depends on the physical arrangement of the coils and the magnetic permeability of the medium between them. The mutual inductance between coil 1 and coil 2 will determine how much current is induced in coil 2 when the current in coil 1 changes over time.