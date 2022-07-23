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Ch 30: Electromagnetic Induction
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 30: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 70a
Chapter 30, Problem 70a

CALC The current through inductance L is given by I=I0et/τI = I_0 e^{-t/\(\tau\)}. Find an expression for the potential difference ΔVL across the inductor.

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The potential difference across an inductor is given by the formula: VL = -L dIdt, where L is the inductance and I is the current through the inductor.
Substitute the given expression for current I = I0 e-tτ into the formula for I.
Differentiate the current I = I0 e-tτ with respect to time t. The derivative is: dIdt = -I0 1τ e-tτ.
Substitute the derivative dIdt into the formula for the potential difference: VL = -L dIdt.
Simplify the expression to get the final result: VL = L I0 1τ e-tτ.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inductance

Inductance is a property of an electrical component, typically a coil or inductor, that quantifies its ability to store energy in a magnetic field when an electric current flows through it. The unit of inductance is the henry (H). Inductance is crucial in understanding how inductors respond to changes in current, as it determines the induced electromotive force (emf) that opposes changes in current according to Lenz's law.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed as V = IR. Understanding Ohm's Law is essential for analyzing circuits, especially when calculating the potential difference across components like inductors.
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Electromotive Force (emf)

Electromotive force (emf) is the energy provided per charge by a source of electrical energy, such as a battery or an inductor. In the context of inductors, the emf is induced due to a change in current, as described by Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction. The potential difference across an inductor can be expressed as ΔV_L = -L(dI/dt), where L is the inductance and dI/dt is the rate of change of current, highlighting the relationship between current change and induced voltage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An electric oscillator is made with a 0.10 μF capacitor and a 1.0 mH inductor. The capacitor is initially charged to 5.0 V. What is the maximum current through the inductor as the circuit oscillates?

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A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. What is the magnetic field strength inside the inductor when the current is 75 mA?

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CALC FIGURE P30.67 shows the potential difference across a 20 mH inductor. The current through the inductor at t = 0 ms is 0.25 A. What is the current at t = 10 ms?

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Textbook Question

A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. Flipping a switch disconnects the inductor from the battery and connects it to a resistor. What is the value of the resistance if the magnetic field decreases by 50% in 150 μs?

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Textbook Question

An LC circuit is built with a 20 mH inductor and an 8.0 pF capacitor. The capacitor voltage has its maximum value of 25 V at t = 0 s. What is the inductor current at that time?

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Textbook Question

CALC The current through inductance L is given by I=I0et/τI = I_0 e^{-t/\(\tau\)}. Evaluate ΔVL at t = 0, 1.0, and 3.0 ms if L = 20 mH, I0 = 50 mA, and τ\(\tau\) = 1.0 ms.

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