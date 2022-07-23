Electromotive Force (emf)

Electromotive force (emf) is the energy provided per charge by a source of electrical energy, such as a battery or an inductor. In the context of inductors, the emf is induced due to a change in current, as described by Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction. The potential difference across an inductor can be expressed as ΔV_L = -L(dI/dt), where L is the inductance and dI/dt is the rate of change of current, highlighting the relationship between current change and induced voltage.