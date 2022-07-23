An electric oscillator is made with a 0.10 μF capacitor and a 1.0 mH inductor. The capacitor is initially charged to 5.0 V. What is the maximum current through the inductor as the circuit oscillates?
CALC The current through inductance L is given by . Find an expression for the potential difference ΔVL across the inductor.
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Key Concepts
Inductance
Ohm's Law
Electromotive Force (emf)
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