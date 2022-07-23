An electric oscillator is made with a 0.10 μF capacitor and a 1.0 mH inductor. The capacitor is initially charged to 5.0 V. What is the maximum current through the inductor as the circuit oscillates?
An LC circuit is built with a 20 mH inductor and an 8.0 pF capacitor. The capacitor voltage has its maximum value of 25 V at t = 0 s. What is the inductor current at that time?
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Key Concepts
LC Circuit
Inductor Current
Energy Conservation in LC Circuits
The switch in FIGURE P30.76 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current through the 20 Ω resistor immediately after the switch is closed?
A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. Flipping a switch disconnects the inductor from the battery and connects it to a resistor. What is the value of the resistance if the magnetic field decreases by 50% in 150 μs?
CALC The current through inductance L is given by . Find an expression for the potential difference ΔVL across the inductor.
CALC The current through inductance L is given by . Evaluate ΔVL at t = 0, 1.0, and 3.0 ms if L = 20 mH, I0 = 50 mA, and = 1.0 ms.
The 300 μF capacitor in FIGURE P30.75 is initially charged to 100 V, the 1200 μF capacitor is uncharged, and the switches are both open. What is the maximum voltage to which you can charge the 1200 μF capacitor by the proper closing and opening of the two switches?