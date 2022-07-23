Voltage Across an Inductor (ΔVL)

The voltage across an inductor (ΔVL) is related to the rate of change of current through it. According to Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction, this voltage can be expressed as ΔVL = L * (dI/dt), where dI/dt is the rate of change of current with respect to time. Understanding this relationship is crucial for evaluating the voltage at specific time intervals in the given problem.