Turns Ratio

The turns ratio of a transformer is the ratio of the number of turns in the primary coil to the number of turns in the secondary coil. This ratio determines how the voltage is transformed; if the primary coil has more turns than the secondary, the voltage is stepped down, while if it has fewer, the voltage is stepped up. The relationship can be expressed as Vp/Vs = Np/Ns, where V is voltage and N is the number of turns.