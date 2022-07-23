Step 2: Recall Faraday's Law of Induction. The induced electric field is related to the rate of change of magnetic flux through the solenoid. The magnetic flux (Φ_B) is given by Φ_B = B × A, where B is the magnetic field inside the solenoid and A is the cross-sectional area of the solenoid. The magnetic field inside the solenoid is B = μ₀ × n × I, where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, n is the number of turns per unit length, and I is the current.