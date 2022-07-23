CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Find an expression for the induced current I(t) as a function of time.
FIGURE EX30.19 shows the current as a function of time through a 20-cm-long, 4.0-cm-diameter solenoid with 400 turns. Draw a graph of the induced electric field strength as a function of time at a point 1.0 cm from the axis of the solenoid.
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Key Concepts
Electromagnetic Induction
Induced Electric Field
Solenoid Characteristics
A 12-cm-diameter, 1.0-m-long solenoid is wound with 2000 turns of superconducting wire. When the magnet is turned on, the current increases from 0 to Imax in 2.5 s. At t = 1.0 s, the induced electric field midway between the axis and the windings is 7.5×10−3 V/m. What is the solenoid's steady magnetic field strength?
A 1000-turn coil of wire 1.0 cm in diameter is in a magnetic field that increases from 0.10 T to 0.30 T in 10 ms. The axis of the coil is parallel to the field. What is the emf of the coil?
CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Evaluate I at t = 5 s and t = 10 s.
Electricity is distributed from electrical substations to neighborhoods at 15,000 V. This is a 60 Hz oscillating (AC) voltage. Neighborhood transformers, seen on utility poles, step this voltage down to the 120 V that is delivered to your house. a. How many turns does the primary coil on the transformer have if the secondary coil has 100 turns?
The magnetic field inside a 5.0-cm-diameter solenoid is 2.0 T and decreasing at 4.0 T/s. What is the electric field strength inside the solenoid at a point (a) on the axis and (b) 2.0 cm from the axis?