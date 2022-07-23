Induced Electric Field

An induced electric field arises in a region when there is a change in magnetic flux over time, as described by Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction. The induced electric field (E) can be related to the rate of change of the magnetic field (dB/dt) and the distance from the axis of the solenoid. This concept is crucial for analyzing the behavior of the electric field within the solenoid as the current changes.