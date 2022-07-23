Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. Mathematically, it is expressed as V = IR. This law is fundamental in analyzing circuits, as it allows for the calculation of current when the voltage and resistance are known, particularly in the context of the steady state in RL circuits.