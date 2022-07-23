Transient Response in RL Circuits

In an RL circuit, when a switch is closed, the current does not instantly reach its maximum value due to the inductor's opposition to changes in current. Instead, the current increases gradually, following an exponential curve characterized by the time constant τ = L/R, where L is the inductance and R is the total resistance in the circuit. Analyzing the transient response is essential for understanding the behavior of the circuit immediately after the switch is closed.