The switch in FIGURE P30.76 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current through the 20 Ω resistor after the switch has been closed a long time?
The switch in FIGURE P30.76 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current through the 20 Ω resistor immediately after the switch is closed?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Inductance and Inductive Reactance
Transient Response in RL Circuits
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