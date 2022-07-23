An electric oscillator is made with a 0.10 μF capacitor and a 1.0 mH inductor. The capacitor is initially charged to 5.0 V. What is the maximum current through the inductor as the circuit oscillates?
The switch in FIGURE P30.76 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current through the 20 Ω resistor after the switch has been closed a long time?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Steady State in RL Circuits
Series and Parallel Resistor Combinations
The switch in FIGURE P30.76 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current through the 20 Ω resistor immediately after the switch is closed?
The switch in FIGURE P30.77 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. After the switch has been closed for a long time, what is the current in the circuit? Call this current I0.
In recent years it has been possible to buy a 1.0 F capacitor. This is an enormously large amount of capacitance. Suppose you want to build a 1.0 Hz oscillator with a 1.0 F capacitor. You have a spool of 0.25-mm-diameter wire and a 4.0-cm-diameter plastic cylinder. How long must your inductor be if you wrap it with 2 layers of closely spaced turns?
The switch in FIGURE P30.77 has been open for a long time. It is closed at t = 0 s. Find an expression for the current I as a function of time. Write your expression in terms of I0, R, and L.
The 300 μF capacitor in FIGURE P30.75 is initially charged to 100 V, the 1200 μF capacitor is uncharged, and the switches are both open. What is the maximum voltage to which you can charge the 1200 μF capacitor by the proper closing and opening of the two switches?