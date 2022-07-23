Textbook Question
What capacitance, in μF, has its potential difference increasing at 1.0×106 V/s when the displacement current in the capacitor is 1.0 A?
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What capacitance, in μF, has its potential difference increasing at 1.0×106 V/s when the displacement current in the capacitor is 1.0 A?
A 10-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 1.0 mm spacing. The electric field between the plates is increasing at the rate 1.0×106 V/m s. What is the magnetic field strength on the axis?
Show that the quantity ϵ0(dΦe/dt) has units of current.
A rocket cruises past a laboratory at 1.00×106 m/s in the positive x-direction just as a proton is launched with velocity (in the laboratory frame) m/s. What are the proton's speed and its angle from the y-axis in the rocket frame?