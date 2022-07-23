What capacitance, in μF, has its potential difference increasing at 1.0×106 V/s when the displacement current in the capacitor is 1.0 A?
Show that the quantity ϵ0(dΦe/dt) has units of current.
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Key Concepts
Electric Flux (Φe)
Permittivity of Free Space (ϵ0)
Current (I)
The electric field of an electromagnetic wave in a vacuum is , where x is in m and t is in s. What are the wave's magnetic field amplitude?
A 10-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 1.0 mm spacing. The electric field between the plates is increasing at the rate 1.0×106 V/m s. What is the magnetic field strength on the axis?
A radio receiver can detect signals with electric field amplitudes as small as 300 μV/m. What is the intensity of the smallest detectable signal?
A rocket zooms past the earth at v=2.0×106 m/s. Scientists on the rocket have created the electric and magnetic fields shown in FIGURE EX31.4. What are the fields measured by an earthbound scientist?
The magnetic field of an electromagnetic wave in a vacuum is , where x is in m and t is in s. What are the wave's wavelength?