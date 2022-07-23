Show that the quantity ϵ0(dΦe/dt) has units of current.

Electric Flux (Φe)

Electric flux (Φe) is a measure of the electric field passing through a given area. It is calculated as the product of the electric field (E) and the area (A) through which it passes, taking into account the angle between the field lines and the normal to the surface. The unit of electric flux is the volt-meter (V·m), which can also be expressed in terms of base SI units as kg·m²/(s³·A).