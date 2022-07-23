Rate of Change of Voltage

The rate of change of voltage across a capacitor is crucial for understanding how quickly the electric field within the capacitor is changing. It is expressed as dV/dt, and in this case, it is given as 1.0×10^6 V/s. This rate, combined with the displacement current, allows us to relate the capacitance to the current and the changing voltage using the formula I = C(dV/dt), which is essential for solving the problem.