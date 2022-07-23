Capacitance and Charging of Capacitors

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, defined as C = Q/V, where Q is the charge and V is the voltage across the capacitor. When a capacitor is connected to a voltage source, it begins to charge, and the current flowing into the capacitor decreases over time as it approaches its maximum charge. Understanding the charging process is essential for calculating the electric flux and displacement current at any given time.