Unpolarized light with intensity 350 W/m2 passes first through a polarizing filter with its axis vertical, then through a second polarizing filter. It emerges from the second filter with intensity 131 W/m2. What is the angle from vertical of the axis of the second polarizing filter?
An electron travels with through a point in space where and . What is the force on the electron?
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Key Concepts
Lorentz Force
Electric Field (E)
Magnetic Field (B)
What is the force (magnitude and direction) on the proton in FIGURE P31.28? Give the direction as an angle cw or ccw from vertical.
In FIGURE P31.32, a circular loop of radius r travels with speed v along a charged wire having linear charge density λ. The wire is at rest in the laboratory frame, and it passes through the center of the loop. What electric and magnetic fields would an experimenter in the loop's frame calculate at distance r from the current of part c?
A proton is fired with a speed of 1.0×106 m/s through the parallel-plate capacitor shown in FIGURE P31.29. The capacitor's electric field is E =(1.0×105 V/m, down). How does an experimenter in the proton's frame explain that the proton experiences no force as the charged plates fly by?
A simple series circuit consists of a 150 Ω resistor, a 25 V battery, a switch, and a 2.5 pF parallel-plate capacitor (initially uncharged) with plates 5.0 mm apart. The switch is closed at t = 0 s. Find the electric flux and the displacement current at t = 0.50 ns.
A wire with conductivity σ carries current I. The current is increasing at the rate dI/dt. Evaluate the displacement current for a copper wire in which the current is increasing at 1.0×106 A/s.