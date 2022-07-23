Skip to main content
Ch 31: Electromagnetic Fields and Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 31: Electromagnetic Fields and WavesProblem 31
Chapter 31, Problem 31

An electron travels with v=(5.0×106i^)m/s\(\vec{v}\) = (5.0 \(\times\) 10^6\,\(\hat{i}\))\,\(\text{m/s}\) through a point in space where E=(2.0×105i^2.0×105j^)V/m\(\vec{E}\) = (2.0 \(\times\) 10^5\,\(\hat{i}\) - 2.0 \(\times\) 10^5\,\(\hat{j}\))\,\(\text{V/m}\) and B=0.10k^T\(\vec{B}\) = -0.10\,\(\hat{k}\)\,\(\text{T}\). What is the force on the electron?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the force on a charged particle in the presence of both electric and magnetic fields. This is given by the Lorentz force equation: F⃗ = q(E⃗ + v⃗ × B⃗), where q is the charge of the particle, E⃗ is the electric field, v⃗ is the velocity, and B⃗ is the magnetic field.
Step 2: Substitute the known values into the equation. The charge of an electron is q = -1.6 × 10^{-19}\(\text{ C}\). The given values are v⃗ = (5.0 × 10^6 \, \(\text{m/s}\)) \, \(\text{in the }\) \, \(\text{i}\) \, \(\text{direction}\), E⃗ = (2.0 × 10^5 \, \(\text{V/m}\)) \, \(\text{in the }\) \, \(\text{i}\) \, \(\text{direction}\) - (2.0 × 10^5 \, \(\text{V/m}\)) \, \(\text{in the }\) \, \(\text{j}\) \, \(\text{direction}\), and B⃗ = -0.10 \, \(\text{T}\) \, \(\text{in the }\) \, \(\text{k}\) \, \(\text{direction}\).
Step 3: Calculate the cross product v⃗ × B⃗. Using the determinant method for cross products, v⃗ × B⃗ = \(\begin{vmatrix}\) \(\hat{i}\) & \(\hat{j}\) & \(\hat{k}\) \\ 5.0 × 10^6 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & -0.10 \(\end{vmatrix}\). Expand this determinant to find the components of the cross product.
Step 4: Add the electric field contribution and the magnetic field contribution to find the total force. The electric field contribution is qE⃗, and the magnetic field contribution is q(v⃗ × B⃗). Combine these two vector components to get the total force vector.
Step 5: Multiply the resulting vector by the charge of the electron, q = -1.6 × 10^{-19}\(\text{ C}\), to account for the sign and magnitude of the electron's charge. This will give the final force vector acting on the electron.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lorentz Force

The Lorentz force is the force experienced by a charged particle moving through electric and magnetic fields. It is given by the equation F = q(E + v × B), where F is the force, q is the charge of the particle, E is the electric field, v is the velocity of the particle, and B is the magnetic field. This concept is crucial for understanding how charged particles like electrons interact with electromagnetic fields.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:39
Lorentz Transformations of Velocity

Electric Field (E)

An electric field is a region around a charged particle where other charged particles experience a force. It is represented by the vector E, measured in volts per meter (V/m). The direction of the electric field is defined as the direction a positive test charge would move. In this question, the electric field influences the force acting on the electron as it moves through space.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Intro to Electric Fields

Magnetic Field (B)

A magnetic field is a vector field that exerts a force on moving charges and magnetic dipoles. It is represented by the vector B, measured in teslas (T). The magnetic force on a charged particle is perpendicular to both the velocity of the particle and the magnetic field direction, which can lead to circular or helical motion. Understanding the magnetic field is essential for calculating the total force on the electron in this scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Magnetic Fields and Magnetic Dipoles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Unpolarized light with intensity 350 W/m2 passes first through a polarizing filter with its axis vertical, then through a second polarizing filter. It emerges from the second filter with intensity 131 W/m2. What is the angle from vertical of the axis of the second polarizing filter?

186
views
Textbook Question

What is the force (magnitude and direction) on the proton in FIGURE P31.28? Give the direction as an angle cw or ccw from vertical.

292
views
Textbook Question

In FIGURE P31.32, a circular loop of radius r travels with speed v along a charged wire having linear charge density λ. The wire is at rest in the laboratory frame, and it passes through the center of the loop. What electric and magnetic fields would an experimenter in the loop's frame calculate at distance r from the current of part c?

139
views
Textbook Question

A proton is fired with a speed of 1.0×106 m/s through the parallel-plate capacitor shown in FIGURE P31.29. The capacitor's electric field is E =(1.0×105 V/m, down). How does an experimenter in the proton's frame explain that the proton experiences no force as the charged plates fly by?

348
views
Textbook Question

A simple series circuit consists of a 150 Ω resistor, a 25 V battery, a switch, and a 2.5 pF parallel-plate capacitor (initially uncharged) with plates 5.0 mm apart. The switch is closed at t = 0 s. Find the electric flux and the displacement current at t = 0.50 ns.

100
views
Textbook Question

A wire with conductivity σ carries current I. The current is increasing at the rate dI/dt. Evaluate the displacement current for a copper wire in which the current is increasing at 1.0×106 A/s.

86
views