Lorentz Force

The Lorentz force describes the force experienced by a charged particle moving through an electric and magnetic field. The force is given by the equation F = q(E + v × B), where q is the charge, E is the electric field, v is the velocity, and B is the magnetic field. In this case, since the proton is moving parallel to the electric field and in its own frame of reference, it does not experience a net force.