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Ch 32: AC Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 32: AC CircuitsProblem 51c
Chapter 32, Problem 51c

A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the average power dissipated?

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1
Step 1: Calculate the angular frequency (ω) of the AC power source using the formula ω = 2πf, where f is the frequency of the power line. For this problem, f = 60 Hz.
Step 2: Determine the inductive reactance (X_L) using the formula X_L = ωL, where L is the inductance of the inductor (0.12 H).
Step 3: Calculate the capacitive reactance (X_C) using the formula X_C = 1 / (ωC), where C is the capacitance of the capacitor (30 μF or 30 × 10⁻⁶ F).
Step 4: Compute the total impedance (Z) of the circuit using the formula Z = √(R² + (X_L - X_C)²), where R is the resistance (75 Ω).
Step 5: Calculate the average power dissipated using the formula P_avg = (V_rms² / Z) × (R / Z), where V_rms is the root mean square voltage of the power source (120 V).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Impedance in RLC Circuits

Impedance is the total opposition that a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current (AC) and is represented as a complex number. In a series RLC circuit, the impedance combines the resistance (R), inductive reactance (XL), and capacitive reactance (XC). The formula for impedance is Z = √(R² + (XL - XC)²), where XL = 2πfL and XC = 1/(2πfC). Understanding impedance is crucial for calculating current and power in AC circuits.
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Average Power in AC Circuits

The average power dissipated in an AC circuit is calculated using the formula P = VIcos(φ), where V is the root mean square (RMS) voltage, I is the RMS current, and φ is the phase angle between the voltage and current. The phase angle is determined by the impedance of the circuit and affects how much of the power is actually used for work versus being stored in the reactive components. This concept is essential for determining how much power is effectively consumed by the circuit.
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Resonance in RLC Circuits

Resonance occurs in RLC circuits when the inductive reactance equals the capacitive reactance (XL = XC), resulting in maximum current flow and minimal impedance. At resonance, the circuit can draw maximum power from the source, and the phase angle φ becomes zero, meaning the voltage and current are in phase. While this concept is not directly needed for calculating average power, it provides insight into the behavior of the circuit under different frequencies, which can affect power dissipation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the peak current I?

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Textbook Question

A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the phase angle ϕ?

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Textbook Question

A series RL circuit is built with a 110 Ω resistor and a 5.0-cm-long, 1.0-cm-diameter solenoid with 800 turns of wire. What is the peak magnetic flux through the solenoid if the circuit is driven by a 12 V, 5.0 kHz source?

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Textbook Question

In FIGURE P32.54, what is the current supplied by the emf when (a) the frequency is very small and (b) the frequency is very large?

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Textbook Question

A series RLC circuit consists of a 50 Ω resistor, a 3.3 mH inductor, and a 480 nF capacitor. It is connected to a 5.0 kHz oscillator with a peak voltage of 5.0 V. What is the instantaneous current i when ε = ε0?

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Textbook Question

Show that the power factor of a series RLC circuit is cos ϕ=R/Z.

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