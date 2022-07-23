Average Power in AC Circuits

The average power dissipated in an AC circuit is calculated using the formula P = VIcos(φ), where V is the root mean square (RMS) voltage, I is the RMS current, and φ is the phase angle between the voltage and current. The phase angle is determined by the impedance of the circuit and affects how much of the power is actually used for work versus being stored in the reactive components. This concept is essential for determining how much power is effectively consumed by the circuit.