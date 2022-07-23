Ohm's Law for AC Circuits

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the impedance (Z) of the circuit. In AC circuits, this is expressed as I = V/Z, where V is the root mean square (RMS) voltage. The peak current can be found by multiplying the RMS current by √2.