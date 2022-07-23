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Ch 32: AC Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 32: AC CircuitsProblem 51b
Chapter 32, Problem 51b

A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the phase angle ϕ?

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1
Determine the angular frequency (ω) of the AC source using the formula ω = 2πf, where f is the frequency of the power line (60 Hz).
Calculate the inductive reactance (X_L) using the formula X_L = ωL, where L is the inductance of the inductor (0.12 H).
Calculate the capacitive reactance (X_C) using the formula X_C = 1 / (ωC), where C is the capacitance of the capacitor (30 μF or 30 × 10⁻⁶ F).
Find the net reactance (X) of the circuit by subtracting the capacitive reactance from the inductive reactance: X = X_L - X_C.
Calculate the phase angle (ϕ) using the formula tan(ϕ) = X / R, where R is the resistance (75 Ω). Then, take the arctangent of the result to find ϕ in radians or degrees, depending on the desired unit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Impedance in RLC Circuits

Impedance is the total opposition that a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current (AC) and is represented as a complex number. In a series RLC circuit, the impedance (Z) combines the resistance (R), inductive reactance (XL), and capacitive reactance (XC). The formula for impedance is Z = √(R² + (XL - XC)²), where XL = 2πfL and XC = 1/(2πfC), with f being the frequency.
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Phase Angle in AC Circuits

The phase angle (ϕ) in an AC circuit indicates the phase difference between the voltage and the current. It is calculated using the formula ϕ = arctan((XL - XC) / R). A positive phase angle indicates that the circuit is inductive, while a negative angle indicates a capacitive circuit. The phase angle is crucial for understanding power factor and energy consumption in AC systems.
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Resonance in RLC Circuits

Resonance occurs in RLC circuits when the inductive reactance equals the capacitive reactance (XL = XC), resulting in maximum current flow and minimal impedance. At resonance, the phase angle is zero, meaning the voltage and current are in phase. Understanding resonance is important for analyzing circuit behavior at different frequencies and optimizing performance in AC applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the peak current I?

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Textbook Question

Use a phasor diagram to analyze the RL circuit of FIGURE P32.49. In particular, Find an expression for the crossover frequency ωc.

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Textbook Question

A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the average power dissipated?

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Textbook Question

A series RL circuit is built with a 110 Ω resistor and a 5.0-cm-long, 1.0-cm-diameter solenoid with 800 turns of wire. What is the peak magnetic flux through the solenoid if the circuit is driven by a 12 V, 5.0 kHz source?

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Textbook Question

In FIGURE P32.54, what is the current supplied by the emf when (a) the frequency is very small and (b) the frequency is very large?

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Textbook Question

A series RLC circuit consists of a 50 Ω resistor, a 3.3 mH inductor, and a 480 nF capacitor. It is connected to a 5.0 kHz oscillator with a peak voltage of 5.0 V. What is the instantaneous current i when ε = ε0?

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