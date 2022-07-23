Prove that the energy dissipation is a maximum at ω = ω₀.

Start by recalling the formula for the power dissipated in a driven damped harmonic oscillator. The power dissipated is proportional to the square of the amplitude of oscillation and can be expressed as: \( P(\omega) = \frac{F_0^2}{2m} \cdot \frac{\gamma \omega^2}{(\omega_0^2 - \omega^2)^2 + \gamma^2 \omega^2} \), where \( F_0 \) is the driving force amplitude, \( \omega \) is the driving angular frequency, \( \omega_0 \) is the natural angular frequency, \( \gamma \) is the damping coefficient, and \( m \) is the mass.