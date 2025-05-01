A series RLC circuit with ε0 = 10.0 V consists of a 1.0 Ω resistor, a 1.0 μH inductor, and a 1.0 μF capacitor. What is V1 at ω = ω0 and at ω = ω1?
Ch 32: AC Circuits
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 32, Problem 68a
FIGURE CP32.68 shows voltage and current graphs for a series RLC circuit. What is the resistance R?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the voltage and current graphs provided in the figure. The voltage graph (purple) and current graph (green) are sinusoidal and appear to be in phase, which indicates that the circuit is purely resistive.
Step 2: Recall Ohm's Law for a resistive circuit, which states that the resistance R can be calculated using the formula: , where V is the peak voltage and I is the peak current.
Step 3: From the voltage graph, identify the peak voltage. The graph shows that the maximum voltage is 10 V.
Step 4: From the current graph, identify the peak current. The graph shows that the maximum current is 2 A.
Step 5: Substitute the peak voltage and peak current values into the formula for resistance: . Simplify the expression to find the resistance.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
RLC Circuit
An RLC circuit is an electrical circuit consisting of a resistor (R), inductor (L), and capacitor (C) connected in series or parallel. The behavior of the circuit is characterized by its impedance, which combines the effects of resistance, inductance, and capacitance. Understanding the RLC circuit is crucial for analyzing how voltage and current interact over time, especially in alternating current (AC) systems.
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Phase Difference
In AC circuits, voltage and current can oscillate out of phase, meaning they reach their maximum and minimum values at different times. The phase difference is measured in degrees or radians and affects the power factor of the circuit. In the context of the given graphs, analyzing the phase difference between the voltage and current waveforms is essential for determining the resistance and overall behavior of the RLC circuit.
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Ohm's Law
Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This fundamental principle is expressed as V = IR. In the context of the RLC circuit, applying Ohm's Law helps in calculating the resistance by analyzing the relationship between the voltage and current waveforms shown in the graphs.
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