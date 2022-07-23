Textbook Question
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
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For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, Find VR and VL at resonance.
A resistor dissipates 2.0 W when the rms voltage of the emf is 10.0 V. At what rms voltage will the resistor dissipate 10.0 W?
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.33, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
A series RLC circuit with a 100 Ω resistor dissipates 80 W when attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the power factor?
The motor of an electric drill draws a 3.5 A rms current at the power-line voltage of 120 V rms. What is the motor's power if the current lags the voltage by 20°?