Textbook Question
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
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For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
The heating element of a toaster dissipates 1500 W when connected to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is its resistance?
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, Find VR and VL at resonance.
A resistor dissipates 2.0 W when the rms voltage of the emf is 10.0 V. At what rms voltage will the resistor dissipate 10.0 W?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled and, at the same time, the inductor value is halved?
The motor of an electric drill draws a 3.5 A rms current at the power-line voltage of 120 V rms. What is the motor's power if the current lags the voltage by 20°?