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Ch 32: AC Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 32: AC CircuitsProblem 36
Chapter 32, Problem 36

A resistor dissipates 2.0 W when the rms voltage of the emf is 10.0 V. At what rms voltage will the resistor dissipate 10.0 W?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for power dissipated in a resistor: P = V2 / R, where P is the power, V is the rms voltage, and R is the resistance.
Step 2: Use the given data for the first case to calculate the resistance of the resistor. Rearrange the formula to solve for R: R = V2 / P. Substitute V = 10.0 V and P = 2.0 W.
Step 3: Once the resistance R is determined, use the same power formula for the second case where the power is 10.0 W. Rearrange the formula to solve for the new rms voltage V: V = P R.
Step 4: Substitute the value of R (calculated in Step 2) and P = 10.0 W into the formula to find the new rms voltage.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to determine the new rms voltage. This will give the voltage at which the resistor dissipates 10.0 W.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. It is mathematically expressed as V = IR. This relationship is fundamental in understanding how voltage, current, and resistance interact in electrical circuits.
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Power in Electrical Circuits

The power (P) dissipated by a resistor in an electrical circuit is given by the formula P = V^2 / R, where V is the voltage across the resistor and R is its resistance. This formula indicates that power is proportional to the square of the voltage, meaning that if the voltage increases, the power dissipated increases significantly, assuming resistance remains constant.
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Root Mean Square (RMS) Voltage

RMS voltage is a statistical measure of the magnitude of a varying voltage. It represents the equivalent direct current (DC) voltage that would produce the same power dissipation in a resistor as the alternating current (AC) voltage does. For sinusoidal voltages, the RMS value is calculated as V_rms = V_peak / √2, which is crucial for analyzing AC circuits and understanding power dissipation.
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