Instantaneous Current in a Capacitor

The instantaneous current (i_C) through a capacitor in an AC circuit is related to the rate of change of voltage across it. It can be expressed as i_C = C * (dV/dt), where dV/dt is the derivative of the voltage with respect to time. At the moment when i_C equals the peak current, understanding the phase relationship between current and voltage in capacitors is crucial, as the current leads the voltage by 90 degrees in a purely capacitive circuit.