What is the peak current supplied by the emf in FIGURE P32.42?

Textbook Question
For an RC circuit, find an expression for the angular frequency at which VR = ½ ε0. What is VC at this frequency?
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For an RC circuit, find an expression for the angular frequency at which VR = ½ ε0. What is VC at this frequency?
A resistor dissipates 2.0 W when the rms voltage of the emf is 10.0 V. At what rms voltage will the resistor dissipate 10.0 W?
A series RLC circuit with a 100 Ω resistor dissipates 80 W when attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the power factor?
For an RC circuit, find an expression for the angular frequency at which VR = ½ ε0.
The motor of an electric drill draws a 3.5 A rms current at the power-line voltage of 120 V rms. What is the motor's power if the current lags the voltage by 20°?
What is the peak voltage across the 3.0 μF capacitor?