For an RC circuit, find an expression for the angular frequency at which VR = ½ ε0. What is VC at this frequency?
For an RC circuit, find an expression for the angular frequency at which VR = ½ ε0.
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Key Concepts
RC Circuit
Angular Frequency
Voltage Divider Rule
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