Voltage Divider Rule

The voltage divider rule is a fundamental principle used to determine the voltage across a particular component in a series circuit. In an RC circuit, this rule can be applied to find the voltage across the resistor or capacitor when a voltage source is applied. For the given condition Vᵣ = ½ ε₀, this rule helps in deriving the expression for angular frequency by relating the voltages across the components to the total voltage.