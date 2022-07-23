Wavelength and Fringe Position

The wavelength of light is the distance between successive peaks of the wave and is a key factor in determining the position of the diffraction fringes. The relationship between the wavelength, slit spacing, and the angle of diffraction is given by the grating equation, which can be rearranged to find the wavelength based on the distance to the screen and the fringe order. Understanding this relationship is essential for solving problems involving diffraction patterns.