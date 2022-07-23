A helium-neon laser (λ = 633 nm) is built with a glass tube of inside diameter 1.0 mm, as shown in FIGURE P33.62. One mirror is partially transmitting to allow the laser beam out. An electrical discharge in the tube causes it to glow like a neon light. From an optical perspective, the laser beam is a light wave that diffracts out through a 1.0-mm-diameter circular opening. Can a laser beam be perfectly parallel, with no spreading? Why or why not?
Use your expression from part a to find an expression for the separation Δy on the screen of two fringes that differ in wavelength by Δλ.
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Key Concepts
Interference Patterns
Wavelength and Fringe Separation
Differential Wavelength Effect
White light (400–700 nm) incident on a 600 lines/mm diffraction grating produces rainbows of diffracted light. What is the width of the first-order rainbow on a screen 2.0 m behind the grating?
A helium-neon laser (λ = 633 nm) is built with a glass tube of inside diameter 1.0 mm, as shown in FIGURE P33.62. One mirror is partially transmitting to allow the laser beam out. An electrical discharge in the tube causes it to glow like a neon light. From an optical perspective, the laser beam is a light wave that diffracts out through a 1.0-mm-diameter circular opening. What is the diameter (in mm) of the laser beam after it travels 3.0 m? Note that the wave model is appropriate because the spreading, at this distance, is significantly larger than the size of the opening.
Two vertical, high-frequency radio antennas are 20 m apart. 2.0 km away, in a plane parallel to the plane of the antennas, 'bright' spots of radio intensity are spaced 5.0 m apart, separated by spots with almost no radio intensity. What is the radio frequency?
A diffraction grating has slit spacing d. Fringes are viewed on a screen at distance L. Find an expression for the wavelength of light that produces a first-order fringe on the viewing screen at distance L from the center of the screen.
Helium atoms emit light at several wavelengths. Light from a helium lamp illuminates a diffraction grating and is observed on a screen 50.00 cm behind the grating. The emission at wavelength 501.5 nm creates a first-order bright fringe 21.90 cm from the central maximum. What is the wavelength of the bright fringe that is 31.60 cm from the central maximum?