Angle of Diffraction

The angle of diffraction is the angle at which light is bent as it passes through a diffraction grating. It can be calculated using the grating equation, d sin(θ) = mλ, where d is the distance between grating lines, θ is the angle of diffraction, m is the order of diffraction, and λ is the wavelength of light. This angle is crucial for determining the position of the diffracted light on a screen.