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Ch 33: Wave Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 33: Wave OpticsProblem 49
Chapter 33, Problem 49

White light (400–700 nm) incident on a 600 lines/mm diffraction grating produces rainbows of diffracted light. What is the width of the first-order rainbow on a screen 2.0 m behind the grating?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The diffraction grating splits white light into its constituent wavelengths, creating a spectrum. The goal is to calculate the width of the first-order rainbow on a screen 2.0 m behind the grating. This involves using the diffraction grating equation and geometry.
Step 2: Recall the diffraction grating equation: \( d \sin \theta = m \lambda \), where \( d \) is the distance between adjacent lines on the grating (grating spacing), \( \theta \) is the diffraction angle, \( m \) is the diffraction order, and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of light. Convert the grating density (600 lines/mm) into grating spacing: \( d = \frac{1}{600 \times 10^3} \, \text{m} \).
Step 3: Calculate the diffraction angles for the shortest wavelength (400 nm) and longest wavelength (700 nm) in the first-order spectrum (\( m = 1 \)). Use \( \sin \theta = \frac{m \lambda}{d} \) for each wavelength. Ensure \( \lambda \) is converted to meters (e.g., \( 400 \, \text{nm} = 400 \times 10^{-9} \, \text{m} \)).
Step 4: Determine the positions of the diffracted light on the screen using the geometry of the setup. The position \( y \) on the screen is given by \( y = L \tan \theta \), where \( L \) is the distance from the grating to the screen (2.0 m). Calculate \( y \) for both \( \theta_{400} \) and \( \theta_{700} \).
Step 5: Find the width of the first-order rainbow by subtracting the position of the shortest wavelength from the position of the longest wavelength: \( \text{Width} = y_{700} - y_{400} \). This gives the physical separation of the spectrum on the screen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffraction Grating

A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure that disperses light into its component wavelengths. It consists of multiple closely spaced lines or slits, which cause constructive and destructive interference of light waves. The angle at which light is diffracted depends on the wavelength and the spacing of the grating lines, allowing for the separation of different colors in the spectrum.
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Order of Diffraction

The order of diffraction refers to the integer value (m) that indicates the number of wavelengths by which light is out of phase after passing through a grating. The first-order rainbow corresponds to m=1, where the light is diffracted at a specific angle that produces the first visible spectrum. Higher orders (m=2, 3, etc.) correspond to additional spectra that appear at greater angles.
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Angle of Diffraction

The angle of diffraction is the angle at which light is bent as it passes through a diffraction grating. It can be calculated using the grating equation, d sin(θ) = mλ, where d is the distance between grating lines, θ is the angle of diffraction, m is the order of diffraction, and λ is the wavelength of light. This angle is crucial for determining the position of the diffracted light on a screen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A helium-neon laser (λ = 633 nm) is built with a glass tube of inside diameter 1.0 mm, as shown in FIGURE P33.62. One mirror is partially transmitting to allow the laser beam out. An electrical discharge in the tube causes it to glow like a neon light. From an optical perspective, the laser beam is a light wave that diffracts out through a 1.0-mm-diameter circular opening. Can a laser beam be perfectly parallel, with no spreading? Why or why not?

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Textbook Question

Use your expression from part a to find an expression for the separation Δy on the screen of two fringes that differ in wavelength by Δλ.

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Textbook Question

Two vertical, high-frequency radio antennas are 20 m apart. 2.0 km away, in a plane parallel to the plane of the antennas, 'bright' spots of radio intensity are spaced 5.0 m apart, separated by spots with almost no radio intensity. What is the radio frequency?

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Textbook Question

A diffraction grating has slit spacing d. Fringes are viewed on a screen at distance L. Find an expression for the wavelength of light that produces a first-order fringe on the viewing screen at distance L from the center of the screen.

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P33.40 shows the light intensity on a screen 2.5 m behind an aperture. The aperture is illuminated with light of wavelength 620 nm. If the aperture is a single slit, what is its width? If it is a double slit, what is the spacing between the slits?

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Textbook Question

Helium atoms emit light at several wavelengths. Light from a helium lamp illuminates a diffraction grating and is observed on a screen 50.00 cm behind the grating. The emission at wavelength 501.5 nm creates a first-order bright fringe 21.90 cm from the central maximum. What is the wavelength of the bright fringe that is 31.60 cm from the central maximum?

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