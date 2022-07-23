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Ch 33: Wave Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 33: Wave OpticsProblem 74d
Chapter 33, Problem 74d

FIGURE CP33.74 shows light of wavelength λ incident at angle ϕ on a reflection grating of spacing d. We want to find the angles θm at which constructive interference occurs. Light of wavelength 500 nm is incident at ϕ=40° on a reflection grating having 700 reflection lines/mm. Find all angles θm at which light is diffracted. Negative values of θm are interpreted as an angle left of the vertical.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the angles θm at which constructive interference occurs for a reflection grating. The condition for constructive interference is given by the grating equation: mλ = d(sinϕ + sinθm), where m is the diffraction order, λ is the wavelength of light, d is the spacing between adjacent lines on the grating, ϕ is the angle of incidence, and θm is the angle of diffraction.
Step 2: Calculate the grating spacing d. The grating has 700 lines per millimeter, so the spacing between adjacent lines is d = 1/(700 imes 103) meters. This converts the lines/mm into meters per line.
Step 3: Rearrange the grating equation to solve for θm. The equation becomes: sinθm = (mλ/d) - sinϕ. Here, m is the diffraction order, and we will calculate θm for different values of m, ensuring that the sine function remains within its valid range (-1 to 1).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equation. Use λ = 500 nm = 500 imes 10-9 meters, ϕ = 40°, and the calculated value of d. For each integer value of m (starting from m = 0 and increasing), calculate sinθm and check if it is within the range [-1, 1]. If valid, calculate θm using the inverse sine function.
Step 5: Interpret the results. For each valid m, the corresponding θm represents an angle at which constructive interference occurs. Negative values of θm indicate diffraction to the left of the vertical, while positive values indicate diffraction to the right. List all valid θm values for the given setup.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffraction Grating

A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure that splits and diffracts light into several beams. The spacing between the lines, denoted as 'd', determines the angles at which constructive interference occurs. The grating equation, d sin(θ) = mλ, relates the angle of diffraction (θ), the order of the maximum (m), and the wavelength (λ) of the light.
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Constructive Interference

Constructive interference occurs when two or more waves combine to produce a wave of greater amplitude. For light waves, this happens when the path difference between the waves is an integer multiple of the wavelength. In the context of diffraction gratings, this condition is expressed mathematically as d sin(θ) = mλ, where m is an integer representing the order of the maximum.
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Angle of Incidence and Reflection

The angle of incidence (ϕ) is the angle at which incoming light strikes a surface, while the angle of reflection (θm) is the angle at which light is reflected off that surface. In diffraction problems, both angles are crucial for determining the resulting diffraction pattern. The relationship between these angles and the grating's properties is essential for calculating the angles at which light is diffracted.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A double-slit experiment is set up using a helium-neon laser (λ = 633 nm). Then a very thin piece of glass (n = 1.50) is placed over one of the slits. Afterward, the central point on the screen is occupied by what had been the m = 10 dark fringe. How thick is the glass?

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Textbook Question

A Michelson interferometer operating at a 600 nm wavelength has a 2.00-cm-long glass cell in one arm. To begin, the air is pumped out of the cell and mirror M₂ is adjusted to produce a bright spot at the center of the interference pattern. Then a valve is opened and air is slowly admitted into the cell. The index of refraction of air at 1.00 atm pressure is 1.00028. How many bright-dark-bright fringe shifts are observed as the cell fills with air?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE CP33.73 shows two nearly overlapped intensity peaks of the sort you might produce with a diffraction grating (see Figure 33.9b). As a practical matter, two peaks can just barely be resolved if their spacing Δy equals the width w of each peak, where w is measured at half of the peak’s height. Two peaks closer together than w will merge into a single peak. We can use this idea to understand the resolution of a diffraction grating. In the small-angle approximation, the position of the m = 1 peak of a diffraction grating falls at the same location as the m = 1 fringe of a double slit: y1 = λL/d. Suppose two wavelengths differing by Δλ pass through a grating at the same time. Find an expression for Δy, the separation of their first-order peaks.

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