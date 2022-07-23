Step 1: Understand the problem. The interference pattern is created by light passing through a double slit, and the position of maxima depends on the wavelength of light, the distance between the slits, and the distance to the screen. The formula for the position of maxima is given by: x = m λ L d , where x is the position of the maximum, m is the order of the maximum, λ is the wavelength of light, L is the distance to the screen, and d is the distance between the slits.