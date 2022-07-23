It is 165 cm from your eyes to your toes. You're standing 200 cm in front of a tall mirror. How far is it from your eyes to the image of your toes?
A costume jewelry pendant made of cubic zirconia is submerged in oil. A light ray in the oil strikes one face of the zirconia crystal at an angle of incidence of 25°. Once inside, what is the ray's angle with respect to the face of the crystal?
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Key Concepts
Snell's Law
Refractive Index
Angle of Incidence and Angle of Refraction
A 1.0-cm-thick layer of water stands on a horizontal slab of glass. A light ray in the air is incident on the water 60° from the normal. What is the ray's direction of travel in the glass?
An underwater diver sees the sun 50° above horizontal. How high is the sun above the horizon to a fisherman in a boat above the diver?
A biologist keeps a specimen of his favorite beetle embedded in a cube of polystyrene plastic. The hapless bug appears to be 2.0 cm within the plastic. What is the beetle's actual distance beneath the surface?
When you look into your car's 5.0-cm-tall rear-view mirror from 35 cm away, the front of a bus, from the ground to the roof, exactly fills the mirror. If the bus is 17 m from the mirror, how tall is the bus?
The glass core of an optical fiber has an index of refraction 1.60. The index of refraction of the cladding is 1.48. What is the maximum angle a light ray can make with the wall of the core if it is to remain inside the fiber?