FIGURE CP35.50 shows a lens combination in which the lens separation is less than the focal length of the converging lens. The procedure for combination lenses is to let the image of the first lens be the object for the second lens, but in this case the image of the first lens—shown as a dot—is on the far side of the second lens. This is called a virtual object, a point that light rays are converging toward but never reach. The top half of Figure CP35.50 shows that the converging rays are refracted again by the diverging lens and come to a focus farther to the right. The procedure for combination lenses will continue to work if we use a negative object distance for a virtual object. Equation 35.1 defined the effective focal length feff of a lens combination, but we didn't discuss how it is used. Although an actual ray refracts twice, once at each lens, we can extend the output rays leftward to where they need to bend only once in a plane called the principal plane. The principal plane is similar to the lens plane of a single lens, where a single bend occurs, but the principal plane generally does not coincide with the physical lens; it's just a mathematical plane in space. The effective focal length is measured from the principal plane, so parallel input rays are focused at distance feff beyond the principal plane. Find the positions of the principal planes for lens separations of 5 cm and 10 cm. Give your answers as distances to the left of the diverging lens.
A beam of white light enters a transparent material. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n are refracted at angle θ₂. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n + δn, where δn << n, are refracted at angle θ₂ + δθ. A beam of white light is incident on a piece of glass at 30°. Deep violet light is refracted 0.28° more than deep red light. The index of refraction for deep red light is known to be 1.552. What is the index of refraction for deep violet light?
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Key Concepts
Refraction
Index of Refraction
Dispersion
Alpha Centauri, the nearest star to our solar system, is 4.3 light years away. Assume that Alpha Centauri has a planet with an advanced civilization. Professor Dhg, at the planet’s Astronomical Institute, wants to build a telescope with which he can find out whether any planets are orbiting our sun. Building a telescope of the necessary size does not appear to be a major problem. What practical difficulties might prevent Professor Dhg’s experiment from succeeding?
The resolution of a digital camera is limited by two factors: diffraction by the lens, a limit of any optical system, and the fact that the sensor is divided into discrete pixels. Consider a typical point-and-shoot camera that has a 20-mm-focal-length lens and a sensor with 2.5μm x 2.5 μm pixels. What is the f-number of the lens for the diameter you found in part b? Your answer is a quite realistic value of the f-number at which a camera transitions from being pixel limited to being diffraction limited. For f-numbers smaller than this (larger-diameter apertures), the resolution is limited by the pixel size and does not change as you change the aperture. For f-numbers larger than this (smaller-diameter apertures), the resolution is limited by diffraction, and it gets worse as you “stop down” to smaller apertures.
The lens shown in FIGURE CP35.49 is called an achromatic doublet, meaning that it has no chromatic aberration. The left side is flat, and all other surfaces have radii of curvature R. Because of dispersion, either lens alone would focus red rays and blue rays at different points. Define ∆n1 and ∆n2 as nblue - nred for the two lenses. What value of the ratio ∆n1 / ∆n2 makes fblue = fred for the two-lens system? That is, the two-lens system does not exhibit chromatic aberration.
The Hubble Space Telescope has a mirror diameter of 2.4 m. Suppose the telescope is used to photograph stars near the center of our galaxy, 30,000 light years away, using red light with a wavelength of 650 nm. For comparison, what is this distance as a multiple of the distance of Jupiter from the sun?