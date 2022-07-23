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Ch 35: Optical Instruments
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 35: Optical InstrumentsProblem 44c
Chapter 35, Problem 44c

The resolution of a digital camera is limited by two factors: diffraction by the lens, a limit of any optical system, and the fact that the sensor is divided into discrete pixels. Consider a typical point-and-shoot camera that has a 20-mm-focal-length lens and a sensor with 2.5μm x 2.5 μm pixels. What is the f-number of the lens for the diameter you found in part b? Your answer is a quite realistic value of the f-number at which a camera transitions from being pixel limited to being diffraction limited. For f-numbers smaller than this (larger-diameter apertures), the resolution is limited by the pixel size and does not change as you change the aperture. For f-numbers larger than this (smaller-diameter apertures), the resolution is limited by diffraction, and it gets worse as you “stop down” to smaller apertures.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the f-number formula: The f-number (f/#) of a lens is defined as the ratio of the focal length (f) to the diameter of the aperture (D). The formula is: f/#=f/D.
Identify the given values: From the problem, the focal length of the lens is 20 mm. The diameter of the aperture (D) was found in part b, so use that value in this step.
Substitute the values into the formula: Replace f with 20 mm and D with the diameter value from part b into the formula f/#=f/D.
Simplify the expression: Perform the division to calculate the f-number. Ensure the units are consistent (e.g., both focal length and diameter should be in millimeters).
Interpret the result: The calculated f-number represents the transition point where the camera shifts from being pixel-limited to diffraction-limited. For f-numbers smaller than this, resolution is limited by pixel size, while for larger f-numbers, resolution is limited by diffraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

F-number (f-stop)

The f-number, or f-stop, is a measure of the lens aperture's size, defined as the ratio of the lens's focal length to the diameter of the entrance pupil. It indicates how much light the lens can gather; lower f-numbers correspond to larger apertures, allowing more light and shallower depth of field, while higher f-numbers indicate smaller apertures, reducing light intake and increasing depth of field. Understanding f-numbers is crucial for determining the balance between light exposure and image sharpness.
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Diffraction Limit

Diffraction is a phenomenon that occurs when light waves encounter an obstacle or aperture, causing them to spread out. In optical systems, diffraction limits the resolution of images, particularly at smaller apertures where the light waves bend more significantly. The diffraction limit is a critical concept in photography, as it defines the point at which further decreasing the aperture size will not improve image sharpness, but rather degrade it due to the wave nature of light.
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Pixel Limitation

Pixel limitation refers to the constraints imposed by the discrete nature of a digital camera's sensor, which is divided into individual pixels. When the resolution of an image is primarily determined by the size of these pixels, rather than the optical quality of the lens, the camera is said to be pixel limited. This concept is essential for understanding how sensor resolution interacts with lens performance, particularly in determining the effective sharpness of an image at various f-numbers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A simple and relatively inexpensive microscope eyepiece is the Ramsden eyepiece shown in FIGURE P35.40. Two plano-convex lenses have their curved surfaces facing each other, which a more advanced analysis shows is the orientation that minimizes spherical aberration. That same analysis finds that chromatic aberration is minimized with lens spacing L = 1/2 (f₁ + f₂). Your task is to design a 10x Ramsden eyepiece in which the first lens has a focal length of 30 mm. What are (a) the focal length and (b) the spacing of the second lens?

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Textbook Question

Alpha Centauri, the nearest star to our solar system, is 4.3 light years away. Assume that Alpha Centauri has a planet with an advanced civilization. Professor Dhg, at the planet’s Astronomical Institute, wants to build a telescope with which he can find out whether any planets are orbiting our sun. Building a telescope of the necessary size does not appear to be a major problem. What practical difficulties might prevent Professor Dhg’s experiment from succeeding?

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Textbook Question

White light is incident onto a 30° prism at the 40° angle shown in FIGURE P35.41. Violet light emerges perpendicular to the rear face of the prism. The index of refraction of violet light in this glass is 2.0% larger than the index of refraction of red light. At what angle Φ does red light emerge from the rear face?

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Textbook Question

A beam of white light enters a transparent material. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n are refracted at angle θ₂. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n + δn, where δn << n, are refracted at angle θ₂ + δθ. A beam of white light is incident on a piece of glass at 30°. Deep violet light is refracted 0.28° more than deep red light. The index of refraction for deep red light is known to be 1.552. What is the index of refraction for deep violet light?

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Textbook Question

High-power lasers are used to cut and weld materials by focusing the laser beam to a very small spot. This is like using a magnifying lens to focus the sun's light to a small spot that can burn things. As an engineer, you have designed a laser cutting device in which the material to be cut is placed 5.0 cm behind the lens. You have selected a high-power laser with a wavelength of 1.06 μm. Your calculations indicate that the laser must be focused to a 5.0-μm-diameter spot in order to have sufficient power to make the cut. What is the minimum diameter of the lens you must install?

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Textbook Question

The Hubble Space Telescope has a mirror diameter of 2.4 m. Suppose the telescope is used to photograph stars near the center of our galaxy, 30,000 light years away, using red light with a wavelength of 650 nm. For comparison, what is this distance as a multiple of the distance of Jupiter from the sun?

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