What is the power of a lens with a focal length of 25 mm?

Textbook Question
What is the focal length of a second lens that could be placed in contact with the first lens to provide an overall power of 30 D?
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What is the focal length of a second lens that could be placed in contact with the first lens to provide an overall power of 30 D?
A camera’s close-up lens is aimed at a butterfly 200 mm in front of the lens, creating a focused on the detector 50 mm behind the lens. A proper exposure requires an f-number of F8.0. What is the correct diameter of the lens aperture?
A camera takes a properly exposed photo at F5.6 and 1/125 s. What shutter speed should be used if the lens is changed to F4.0?