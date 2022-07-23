What is the power of a lens with a focal length of 25 mm?

Lens Power

The power of a lens is defined as the reciprocal of its focal length, measured in meters. It is expressed in diopters (D), where a lens with a focal length of 1 meter has a power of 1 D. The formula for calculating lens power is P = 1/f, where P is the power in diopters and f is the focal length in meters. Thus, a lens with a shorter focal length has a higher power.