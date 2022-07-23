Textbook Question
What is the focal length of a second lens that could be placed in contact with the first lens to provide an overall power of 30 D?
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What is the focal length of a second lens that could be placed in contact with the first lens to provide an overall power of 30 D?
What is the f-number of a relaxed eye with the pupil fully dilated to 8.0 mm? Model the eye as a single lens 2.4 cm in front of the retina.
What is the power of a lens with a focal length of 25 mm?
Ramon has contact lenses with the prescription +2.0 D. What eye condition does Ramon have?
A camera takes a properly exposed photo at F5.6 and 1/125 s. What shutter speed should be used if the lens is changed to F4.0?