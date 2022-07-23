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Ch 35: Optical Instruments
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 35: Optical InstrumentsProblem 42
Chapter 35, Problem 42

High-power lasers are used to cut and weld materials by focusing the laser beam to a very small spot. This is like using a magnifying lens to focus the sun's light to a small spot that can burn things. As an engineer, you have designed a laser cutting device in which the material to be cut is placed 5.0 cm behind the lens. You have selected a high-power laser with a wavelength of 1.06 μm. Your calculations indicate that the laser must be focused to a 5.0-μm-diameter spot in order to have sufficient power to make the cut. What is the minimum diameter of the lens you must install?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem requirements. The goal is to determine the minimum diameter of the lens required to focus the laser beam to a 5.0-μm-diameter spot. This involves concepts of diffraction and the relationship between lens diameter, wavelength, and focal spot size.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the diffraction-limited spot size, which is given by the equation: d=2.44λfD, where d is the spot diameter, λ is the wavelength of the laser, f is the focal length of the lens, and D is the diameter of the lens.
Step 3: Rearrange the formula to solve for the lens diameter D: D=2.44λfd. Substitute the given values: λ = 1.06 μm, f = 5.0 cm = 50 mm, and d = 5.0 μm.
Step 4: Convert all units to consistent dimensions. Since the wavelength and spot diameter are given in micrometers (μm), ensure the focal length is converted to micrometers: f=50,000μm. This ensures all values are in the same unit system.
Step 5: Substitute the values into the rearranged formula and simplify. The calculation will yield the minimum lens diameter D. Ensure the result is expressed in appropriate units (e.g., millimeters or centimeters) for practical use in engineering design.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Focusing Light

Focusing light involves converging light rays to a point using lenses or mirrors. In this context, a lens is used to focus a laser beam to a small diameter, which increases the intensity of the light at that point. The ability to focus light effectively is crucial for applications like cutting and welding, where high energy concentration is needed.
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Laser Wavelength

The wavelength of a laser, measured in micrometers (μm), determines its color and energy. A wavelength of 1.06 μm indicates that the laser operates in the infrared spectrum, which is effective for cutting materials. Understanding the wavelength is essential for calculating how the laser interacts with different materials and how it can be focused.
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Lens Diameter Calculation

The diameter of the lens affects the amount of light that can be collected and focused. To achieve a specific spot size, such as the 5.0-μm diameter required for cutting, the lens diameter must be calculated based on the distance from the lens to the material and the properties of the laser. This calculation ensures that the laser beam is concentrated enough to deliver the necessary power for effective cutting.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A simple and relatively inexpensive microscope eyepiece is the Ramsden eyepiece shown in FIGURE P35.40. Two plano-convex lenses have their curved surfaces facing each other, which a more advanced analysis shows is the orientation that minimizes spherical aberration. That same analysis finds that chromatic aberration is minimized with lens spacing L = 1/2 (f₁ + f₂). Your task is to design a 10x Ramsden eyepiece in which the first lens has a focal length of 30 mm. What are (a) the focal length and (b) the spacing of the second lens?

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Textbook Question

Alpha Centauri, the nearest star to our solar system, is 4.3 light years away. Assume that Alpha Centauri has a planet with an advanced civilization. Professor Dhg, at the planet’s Astronomical Institute, wants to build a telescope with which he can find out whether any planets are orbiting our sun. Building a telescope of the necessary size does not appear to be a major problem. What practical difficulties might prevent Professor Dhg’s experiment from succeeding?

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Textbook Question

White light is incident onto a 30° prism at the 40° angle shown in FIGURE P35.41. Violet light emerges perpendicular to the rear face of the prism. The index of refraction of violet light in this glass is 2.0% larger than the index of refraction of red light. At what angle Φ does red light emerge from the rear face?

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Textbook Question

The resolution of a digital camera is limited by two factors: diffraction by the lens, a limit of any optical system, and the fact that the sensor is divided into discrete pixels. Consider a typical point-and-shoot camera that has a 20-mm-focal-length lens and a sensor with 2.5μm x 2.5 μm pixels. What is the f-number of the lens for the diameter you found in part b? Your answer is a quite realistic value of the f-number at which a camera transitions from being pixel limited to being diffraction limited. For f-numbers smaller than this (larger-diameter apertures), the resolution is limited by the pixel size and does not change as you change the aperture. For f-numbers larger than this (smaller-diameter apertures), the resolution is limited by diffraction, and it gets worse as you “stop down” to smaller apertures.

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Textbook Question

Modern microscopes are more likely to use a camera than human viewing. This is accomplished by replacing the eyepiece in Figure 35.14 with a photo-ocular that focuses the of the objective to a real on the sensor of a digital camera. Suppose the sensor is 22.5 mm wide, a typical value, with 4.0 μm x 4.0 μm pixels. The photo of a cell is 120 pixels in diameter. What is the cell’s actual diameter, in μm?

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Textbook Question

The Hubble Space Telescope has a mirror diameter of 2.4 m. Suppose the telescope is used to photograph stars near the center of our galaxy, 30,000 light years away, using red light with a wavelength of 650 nm. For comparison, what is this distance as a multiple of the distance of Jupiter from the sun?

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