Scattering of Light

Scattering of light refers to the process by which light is redirected in various directions when it encounters particles or irregularities in a medium. The extent of scattering depends on the wavelength of the light and the size of the particles. Shorter wavelengths, like visible light, tend to scatter more than longer wavelengths, such as infrared light, making infrared telescopes more effective in observing distant astronomical objects obscured by gas and dust.